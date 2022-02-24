Salisbury resident John Housianitis said is a former history teacher as well as a member of Newburyport's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Housianitis said that Feb. 24, 2022 reminds him a lot of when Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939.
"That ended up being the beginning of World War II," Housianitis said. "Unless the west and NATO properly respond and isolate through sanctions and whatever else can be done, I am very concerned."
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is the pastor of the Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury and said that she was saddened to see that violence and domination still continue in our world today.
"I'm broken hearted," MacPherson said.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is the Minister of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist in Newburyport. Bryan is also a member of the cities Diversity Equity and Inclusion as well as the Seacoast Interfaith Clergy Association and said an anti-war stance resides deep within her faith.
"This war is an assault on democracy," Bryan said. "It is a crime against humanity and it is wrong. It is wrong. We need to be praying for peace in our hearts and acting for peace in our world."
Amesbury resident Ski Iworski has Ukrainian Heritage and is a member of the Ukrainian American Veterans Post in Boston.
Iworski is also a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam war and said the situation in the Ukraine
"My grandparents came to this country from the Ukraine around 1910 but I don't have any known relatives in the Ukraine right now," Iworski said. "
"I'm looking at the devastation and I have never seen anything like this," Iworski said. "All of the American conflicts that we have had, we have pretty much established superiority over our enemies. But over in Ukraine, Russia is just so far superior to Ukraine. They are just going to destroy the country. They are going to destroy the economy, they are going to destroy all of their military defensive capabilities. They will just make the country not able to support itself."
According to Iworski, if Russia were to threaten nuclear retaliation or aggression of any kind then the United States would need to get involved.
"The tanks are up to Chernobyl and there is concern that they might blow up the nuclear plant which would send a nuclear cloud over Europe," Iworski said. "If it gets to that, things are just going to escalate and escalate."
"Being in the military, I don't want to see any Americans die again in another war," Iworski said. "But this is just escalating and we have to stop it."
"I have a lot of friends over there on Facebook and I converse with several of them, quite a bit," Iworski said. "I am certainly really worried for those people. I fear for them."
Vladimir Putin is no different than
Genghis Khan and Napoleon, according to Iworski.
"All these people just want to go into other countries and kill everybody just for their own self-satisfaction," Iworski said. "That's what scares me. Putin is an X Factor to me. We don't know what his final goal is. I am really, really frightened as to where this could escalate to."
"But I do have about 50 Ukrainian Facebook friends. A lot of them are military people and one of them posted that her son was on the front lines the other day. She was asking for prayers for her son. She only has the one son."
According to Housianitis, Vladimir Putin is a simple despot.
"This is typical of a despot and an autocrat," Housianitis said. "You never tells you what he wants and why he is doing it. Thankfully NATO and the United States are locked in arms against this act of aggression."
"Putin was flat out lying when he said he was concerned about the western part of
"Clearly this is an appalling aggression against a democratic nation," Housianitis said. "It has to be pushed back upon. This cannot stand."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.