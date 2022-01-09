NEWBURYPORT — Greater Newburyport residents saw their first snowstorm of the season beginning early Friday morning, Jan. 8, and despite some areas across eastern Massachusetts receiving more than a foot of the white stuff, the region got off relatively light, according to the National Weather Service.
While snow lovers may grumble, Newburyport city officials are likely be relieved considering a large chunk of Department of Public Services employers had to stay off the roads due to COVID-19.
National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson said the jackpot for snowfall was within a band of snow that struck Boston, South Shore and the Metro-Boston area. On either side of the band between five and seven inches fell during the morning. Totals inside the band were as high as 14 inches at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Simpson said.
Locally, between two and six inches fell around the region by noon.
The storm, which Simpson called a "typical upper disturbance" spun from a low pressure system that arrived from the Carolina coast, was expected to race out of the region by mid afternoon.
Earlier in the week, DPS Director Tony Furnari said residents should expect delays for all roads to be cleared as the omicron variant of COVID-19 sidelined seven employees and potentially kept many of the independent contractors hired by the city from helping out. At full strength, 24 DPS workers are supplemented by 24 contractors.
But when asked Friday morning how his crew was dealing with the storm, Furnari said things were proceeding well.
"We are doing it. It's taking a little time," Furnari said in an email.
Despite City Hall being closed, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said he has been contacting DPS each hour for updates from home.
"They are getting it done and doing a great job," Reardon said, via email.
By 8 a.m. after several hours of snowfall, major city streets like High, State, Green and Merrimac streets appeared to be in good shape with some asphalt showing. Several pieces of heavy equipment and pick up trucks were seen keeping those roads as clear as possible. By 1:30 p.m.. snow plows were seen on secondary streets including Summit Place and others.
In preparation for the season's first plowable snow, Newburyport and several other communities cancelled school for the day and initiated parking bans. Furnari said the only trouble area reported to his office in terms of car owners blowing off the ban was in the city's south end. In response he was planning on asking local police to send out a Reverse 911 phone/email blast reminding residents their cars can be towed if they do not move them.
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey and Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said motorists in their neighboring communities were pretty much adhering to the ban with Bailey adding that he had not received any complaining calls from the Amesbury Department of Public Works.
Fowler said the first storm of the year brings with it an uptick in car crashes because motorists forget to compensate for slippery snow-covered roads.
"I encourage people to be prepared," Fowler said
