DANVERS — Since 2021, the Essex County Community Foundation has graduated 22 artists, nonprofit and municipal leaders from its Creative County ChangeMakers program.
This leadership support program fosters participants’ roles as creative leaders in building a more inclusive and sustainable arts and culture ecosystem in Essex County.
Participants have connected, formed partnerships and used ChangeMakers grants to fund arts and cultural projects across the county.
Beginning March 30, a new group of participants from eight communities in Essex County, including Vanessa Lopez, director of Veasey Memorial Park in Groveland, will spend the next eight months immersed in facilitated and project-based learning, peer networking and leadership training, according to a news release.
This collaborative learning will be led by Creative County Program Director Karen Ristuben and Lisa Miller-Gillespie, president of the Lawrence Festival of the Arts, who is a graduate of the 2022 ChangeMakers program.
“We are incredibly excited about this new cohort of ChangeMakers,” Ristuben said. “Not just for their individual passion and advocacy for arts and culture, but also because we’re adding some really strong leaders to a growing network that understands the importance and power of thinking regionally and strategically about the ecosystem.”
Miller-Gillespie said that as a member last year, she found ChangeMakers to be an educational, eye-opening and enriching experience and that she felt supported at a time when, as an artist and nonprofit founder, she felt isolated.
“Being a part of ChangeMakers introduced me to other creatives who I learned from and developed ties with to increase the connectivity of artists in Essex County,” she said. “I am excited to co-lead the 2023 cohort as we have an amazing group of people who will no doubt take the mission of ChangeMakers and expand upon it,” Miller-Gillespie said.
ChangeMakers, like much of foundation’s work, is rooted in a collaborative process of local and regional ecosystem building and connecting people with diverse perspectives and different backgrounds, the release said.
“Building this interconnected system is critical to solving challenges holistically and leveraging new opportunities equitably,” said Stratton Lloyd, the foundation’s vice president and chief operating officer. “This growing network of innovative thinkers will help to form the foundation for more resilient and sustainable communities.”
For more information on the work of Creative County, visit eccf.org/arts-and-culture/.
