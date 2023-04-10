SALISBURY — Essex County Habitat for Humanity recently announced that applications are available for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Salisbury. Located at 22 Old County Road, Unit A2, this three-bedroom home is part of a seven-home development less than a mile from Salisbury Beach. The sale price will be $187,200 or less.
Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible applicants will be first-time home buyers with incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size. The selection criteria include housing need, ability to make mortgage payments of $1,400 to $1,750 per month, and willingness to partner with Habitat, such as participating in the construction of the home and other Habitat projects.
All homes are designed to be visitable by someone in a wheel chair.
To learn more and to apply, visit: https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/homeownership/
