A young belle, Catherine May Holker was considered a good catch. She was beautiful and had plenty of money. Her father, Captain William Holker was a prominent merchant and license commissioner of Newburyport.
Arthur M. Farmer, a motor man lived with his wife Annie Sullivan {known as Wife #1} whom he married in 1895. He was a good husband and never strayed---at least until he met Miss Holker.
On May 10, 1889 Cupid’s arrow struck Arthur when Catherine rode his trolley car on route to Newburyport. From that moment he went gaga for her.
She slipped her photo to Arthur. He shared it with Wife #1 who called on her. The two ladies struck up a friendship until Wife #1 caught Arthur making eyes at her.
To keep Arthur in her nest Wife #1 moved house to Laconia, NH and made him find new work.
But temptation was too great, and Arthur prowled back to Catherine. When Capt. Holker learned his daughter was courting a married man, he gave him the boot. He also enlisted eligible bachelors to come calling on his daughter.
After being denied entry Arthur set up a stakeout. He spotted Catherine riding in a carriage with a suitor.
He was rot with jealousy. With no way to see his sweetheart he employed the help of a lady friend on Plum Island to arrange rendezvous with Catherine. In the court reports she was known as the “Go-Between.”
If Arthur was to keep Catherine to himself, he needed daddy Holker’s approval. He would do anything for her love, even commit a crime.
He paid a visit to Capt. Holker telling him he was divorced. He got the blessing, and the engagement was announced.
Catherine had one wish---to be married by the family clergyman, Rev. Arthur H Wright of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The reverend refused at first because Farmer was a divorcee. The rejection devastated Catherine and Arthur grew desperate to please her.
A week later Arthur announced Wife #1 had suddenly passed on. It was by chance a woman with the same name as Wife #1 died in her hometown of Clinton that week.
Rev. Wright wanted proof and asked Arthur for the death certificate. Naturally, Arthur did not possess such a document, but fate seemed to be on his side.
He told Rev. Wright to contact James H Carr, the Clinton town clerk. Carr confirmed the death.
Then Rev. Wright asked Arthur for his divorce papers. Panic struck!
With the wedding only a day away, Arthur was under the gun. He conjured up a plan and dashed into Boston.
He found two firms willing to do his bidding—one to create a creditable looking divorce paper and the other to seal it with “Superior Court, New Hampshire.”
By noon he had his proof and hopped the train back to Newburyport. The counterfeit did the trick and Catherine and Arthur married on June 17, 1903.
That night Arthur posted a letter to Wife #1 telling her he would be on an extended absence due to work.
The newlyweds embarked on their honeymoon—a lavish first-class tour across country bankrolled by Capt. Holker.
But trouble brewed back home. On June 27 Capt. Holker received a letter from Arthur’s father stating he was with Wife #1 and she never divorced his son.
Capt. Holker met with Arthur’s farther, they agreed to seek out J. C. Heath, the clerk of court In Manchester, NH to examine the divorce paper. Heath pronounced it bogus.
Fearful for his daughter’s reputation Capt. Holker secured the services of a private detective to hunt down the bigamist. He then reported the incident to the Newburyport police and a warrant was issued for Arthur.
The love birds were tracked down in a hotel in Denver. Arthur was arrested and charged with polygamy. The scorned bride ran back to Newburyport.
Arthur escaped the custody of the marshals transporting him on a train. He jumped out the window at a stop in Ayer, MA.
The fugitive went back to Wife #1 who forgave him. They spent months on the run using fake identities.
The story of the missing polygamist hit the press, and everyone was buzzing. The final sting for Catherine—both her wedding ring and a fur Arthur gave her belonged to Wife #1.
A clue finally led to Arthur’s arrest. He had sent a trunk to Catherine in Newburyport from his hideout in Philadelphia. It was a last attempt to win her back.
He got the cuffs on January 2, 1904 and was brought to court in Salem. On February 5 Judge Lawton sentenced Arthur to fifteen months in the House of Correction. He spent his days caning chairs and pining for his Port princess.
Catherine’s marriage to Arthur was annulled on January 18, 1905. And Wife #1 kept her vows to Arthur.
Melissa Davenport Berry is a historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She is a blogger for Newsbank's Genealogy group and a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Visit her website at americana-archives.com If you want to mention I grew up in the area and worked at the news. Thanks
