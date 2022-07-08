The Wolf of Wolfe Tavern
The famous Wolfe Tavern, once located on 98 State Street in Newburyport hosted many colorful characters. One of them was a Philip Doremus Watkins, an infamous grifter who stayed for four months leaving a trail of bounced checks, broken hearts, and bad debt. The scandal shyster made headlines all over the country and created a great sensation.
Although Watkins came from a monied respectable family in Montclair, New Jersey his reputation from an early age was that of a spendthrift sharpie and social lion. He used his posh background to chicane.
His father, Dr. Samuel Watkins, was a wealthy dentist, his grandfather Philip Doremus, president of the Montclair Savings Bank, and his uncle Edwin B. Goodell a well-known corporate lawyer in New York. All three would come to recue their rogue relation.
In 1901 Watkins brought his swindle schemes to Massachusetts. He contacted businessman Clifford A Moore of Lowell and convinced him he was a recent Yale graduate about to be flushed.
Moore was so impressed he set him up with Peter Wilson the proprietor of Amesbury File Works. Watkins was given a tile as acting manager and treasurer of the firm.
According to reports Watkins conducted himself with manners of a French count. He caused quite a flutter in Amesbury society. He was charming, tall, and handsome. The local gals were smitten. He was an “A” game golfer and gained entry to all the clubs where he was dubbed the “original shirt-waist man,” for his athletic physique and gilded fashion.
He won the confidence of Curtis E Adkins a cashier at the Amesbury National Bank who would fall prey to Watkins great racket.
Rumors began to circulate that Watkins was not making payroll and owed large debts. Moore confronted Watkins, but this cool cat had a story.
He claimed he was victim of swindle made by Chauncey Street Brokerage House in Boston. He promised he would make good on the losses.
Moore investigated and discovered Watkins worked at the brockage house and fleeced the firm out of money.
With the heat on Watkins headed over the bridge and checked in at the Wolfe Tavern. He found salvation with brunette beauty Etta “Ethel” Hall Boardman, daughter of Captain Thomas Henry Boardman, president of the Merrimac River Towing Company who made a fortune in the tugboat industry.
Watkins smooth wooing won Etta over and the couple announced their engagement. The Watkins family made a motor trip up to meet the bride to be. They stayed at the Wolfe and hosted fancy dinners.
The hot romance soon grew chilly when Etta caught wind of Watkins exploits and empty coffers. She sent him packing.
He made tracks and set out for greener pastures. In a Pullman car headed west Watkins worked his magic charm on heiress Helen “Maud” Shonfeld, daughter of Omaha tycoon Henry Austin Shonfeld.
The couple married within days {June 10, 1902}. The newlyweds lavish bridal tour bankrolled via a little black checkbook Watkins clipped from the Amesbury File Works made the society pages.
Maud passed over proposals from a duke, two earls, and a host of diplomats to hitch with Watkins. Her father told the press---“When I find him, I will shoot him on sight.”
A slew of businesses and hotel bonifaces were left in a lurch from Watkins’ rubber checks. He caught up with a T. Wesley Wright, a family friend in San Francisco and asked him to cash a check for $400. The poor lad was dupped and could not collect. He contacted the Watkins family and the fuzz. His report would lead to Watkins capture.
Watkins was arrested on August 28 in New Castle, Wyoming. The honeymoon was over.
Meanwhile back in the Port the Newburyport Daily News reported on August 23 that more bad checks were passed by Watkins using the Amesbury bank.
Forgery was added Watkins criminal trickery. He stole the identities of two locals---George William Swain and Stanton Warren Bray.
Swain, born in Newburyport worked in the shipping industry in Boston. Bray was a master auto mechanic and a frequent guest at the Wolfe. He later managed Central Street Garage for Carl R. Walton and Rodney E. Stevens.
Swain had to clear him name on a warrant issued in on him for charges of fraudulent checks and beating up on hotel owner.
Amesbury’s Chief of Police Stephen Carter Osgood traveled to California to assist authorities in hunting down Watkins who passed over $2,000 bogus checks drawn on the Amesbury bank.
Watkins’ family bailed him out of the debt and the slammer; and families the social status remained untarnished.
Watkins and had one daughter, Doretha Beckwith Watkins who married William Henry Coffin, a direct descendant of Newbury’s Tristram Coffin who settled Nantucket.
Link: “The Wolfe Tavern: The place where our ancestors tarried.”
Melissa Davenport Berry is a historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She is a blogger for Newsbank's Genealogy group and a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Visit her website at americana-archives.com If you want to mention I grew up in the area and worked at the news. Thanks
