NEWBURYPORT — Forever Green Newburyport is an annual collaborative program between the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the City of Newburyport to support environmental education, awareness and eco-tourism. All local businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in this community-wide initiative.
Curbside Composting
In Newburyport, self-pay subscriptions ($1.89 per week) with two vendors for composting?? To get in touch with Black Earth Compost:
+ Call 978-290-4610 OR
+ E-mail blackearthcompost@gmail.com.
+ Visit https://blackearthcompost.com/
