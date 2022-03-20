The Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors and General Chairs for the 2022 events are ready to kick our planning into high gear. Our first event is for new volunteers, scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd, at Michael’s Harborside in the upstairs function room, at 6:30pm. If you are new to Yankee Homecoming and want to learn more about our organization and volunteer positions this is a great event for you to attend. Event Chairs will give a brief presentation of their YHC events and describe volunteer opportunities.
Yankee Homecoming Brings Out the Best…
July 30th – August 7th 2022
Brings out the best… A theme for the Yankee Homecoming (YHC) celebration for 2022 that certainly rings true.
