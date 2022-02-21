Faye, who writes and performs with StageCoach Improv and tours the country performing one-woman shows that portray notable women from history, will discuss her presentation “I Dissent,” about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Dorau, an historian, author, and executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury, will discuss her presentation “Women, Wenches, and Witches in 17th Century Newbury.” This theatrical rendition of women’s voices as defendants, witnesses, and accusers are taken from what Dorau describes as the “sizzling pages of the Essex County Quarterly Court.”
For more information about Women’s HERstory events, dates, and venues, visit www.newburyportacting.org/womens-herstory-month-2022/
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 AM on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). The show is also be available at 9 AM on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.