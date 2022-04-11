On this day in 1874, Newburyport City Clerk George H. Stevens alerted “owners and keepers” of dogs that a license was in order. Dogs licensed in 1873 could keep their numbers when registering for the new year.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.