On this day in 1796, selectmen fixed the weight and price of bread. Eight ounces of white bread was two pennies, one pound of white bread was four pennies, 1 pound, 8 ounces of white bread was six 6 pennies, 4-ounce biscuits were one penny each. A 1½-pound brown loaf, three-quarters wheat and one-quarter rye meal was 4 cents, the same price as a 2-pound loaf as long as it wasn’t more than half corn meal.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
