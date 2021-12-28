W.P. Porter, a recent candidate for governor on the Social Democracy ticket, spoke at the Dalton Club in late December 1898. Saying that socialism was not the "bugbear" many people imagined, he said that when all utilities serving the public were in the hands of the people, there would be less work for just as good wages and more time to devote to cultivation of the sensibilities of the human race. Questioning was spirited.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
