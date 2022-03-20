WEST NEWBURY — A race for a seat on the Board of Water Commissioners may be the only contest on this year’s ballot for the annual Town Election.
Residents registered to vote will also have a chance to weigh in on a ballot question regarding an agricultural excise matter when they come to the polls on May 2.
Incumbent Richard “Dick” Cushing is being challenged by John "Jack" Duggan, for a three-year term as Water Commissioner. Cushing was first elected to the three-member board in 2016, and reelected in 2019.
Other residents whose names appear on the ballot include incumbent Richard “Rick” Parker for a second term on the Select Board. He was first elected in 2019. Incumbent member of the Pentucket Regional School Committee, Dena Trotta, is seeking another term on the school board. She currently is its chair. Trotta was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019.
Seeking election to the Board of Assessors is Loretta Harrigan. Incumbent member Tom Atwood is not running for reelection. Board of Health incumbent member Thomas Fahey, Board of Health. He was elected to fill a 3-year term in 2020.
Associate Planning Board member Deborah Hamilton is running for a full member position on the board to which she was recently appointed. The 5-year seat was left open when incumbent Jake Cormier decided not to run for reelection.
Three incumbents are seeking 3-year terms as Trustees of the Public Library Ashley Adams, who was appointed in Dec 2021 to fill the remainder of Sherry Temple-Pruyn’s term; Fredric Chanania, first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019; and Marcia Sellos-Moura, appointed in 2012, elected in 2013, and reelected in 2016, and 2019.
Laura Collins is running for a 1-year seat as Library Trustee. She was appointed in June 2021 to fill the seat of Wendy Reed, who was successful in her bid to serve on the Select Board. This election is to fill the remainder of Reed’s term on the library board.
Incumbent Robinson Shively seeks 3-years as Constable. He was elected to fill a two year term in 2020.
No one pulled nomination papers for a 3 year term on the Park and Recreation Commission –meaning that the win could go to the candidate to receive the most write in votes.
A ballot question will determine whether voters want to eliminate the excise tax on any non-exempt farm machinery, farm equipment, farm animals, and fowl.
A yes vote would authorize the town not to impose the excise tax; while a no vote would continue the excise tax already in place.
