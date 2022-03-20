BOSTON — Maskless Massachusetts politicians returned to South Boston for the first time in three years for a St. Patrick's Day weekend breakfast gathering that marked a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic and doubled as a reminder that stand-up comedy is not for everyone, but there's no shame in trying.
Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti called Quincy the home to the most counterfeit vaccine cards in America, joked that he got COVID five times and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch responded by giving him a plaque, and said House Speaker Ron Mariano of Quincy "would rather be peed on by dogs than be at this breakfast."
"It's wonderful drinking Irish coffee and listening to bad jokes," said Senate President Karen Spilka, who gave outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker a big yellow duck symbolizing his lame-duck status for the remainder of 2022.
Spilka went on to roast Republican candidate for governor and Trump supporter Geoff Diehl, speculating about his daily schedule including an anti-science rally, a Capitol insurrection, and an afternoon book-burning.
And she joined others at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in targeting Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's public health rules, recalling how breakfast host Sen. Nick Collins asked her to speak at Sunday's breakfast.
"And then the next day, Mayor Michelle Wu called up and mandated it," Spilka said.
Wu surfaced her pandemic rules and other challenges she has faced in her first few months in office.
"In just over 100 days, we have connected unhoused residents at Mass. and Cass to housing, treatment and services. We've launched three free bus lines. We have take some big bold actions, but I won't lie. This past winter was pretty intense. Trial by snow. Trial by fire fighters union. I'm getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white," Wu said. "I'm talking about snowflakes, snowflakes!"
The mayor also rolled her status as the city's first Asian-American mayor into her time at the mic.
"Some of you may have heard about the protester who heckled another Asian woman they thought was me," she said. "For the longest time, no one could imagine an Asian woman as mayor of Boston. Now they're imagining every Asian woman they see is mayor of Boston. That's progress, right."
Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a candidate for governor this year, told attendees that she had been mistaken online for New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
"You know, Latina, two last names, Green New Deal," Chang-Diaz said. "Maybe if they keep this up, [Sen. Ed] Markey will endorse me."
City Councilor Michael Flaherty joked that Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley couldn't be there because she was on vacation with the just-indicted Monica Cannon-Grant, calling them a "modern version of Thelma and Louise."
Flaherty also brought up his unsuccessful effort to get Gov. Charlie Baker to name him acting Suffolk County district attorney, saying the governor's office had returned him a letter stating "Irish need not apply."
Baker's choice for the job, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden, later called Flaherty's father a mentor to him and reminded the councilor that "we're all Irish today."
