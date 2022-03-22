The XVIII Super Bowl where the Washington Redskins defeated the L A. Raiders was better known for a commercial than the game. It featured the Wendy’s commercial “Where’s the Beef” voiced by the elderly lady, Clara Peller, who was questioning the clerk that served her. It made Wendy’s and Clara famous and spawned 81 commercials through the years representing products such as: frisbees, cars and a variety of other products.
That same question could well be asked by our pet population as we charge into a world of changing diets: vegan, vegetarian, alternative, plant milk and others. Today owners are putting their pets, particularly dogs, on diets they consume. A New York Times article, Feb. 2, 2022, reported that the pandemic, “while skyrocketing pet adoptions in the U.S. to nearly 1 million, has pet owners devoting considerable thought to what their dogs, cats, hamsters, goldfish and other domesticated animals eat.” This is particularly the case with trendy owners who can stand the increase in costs for animal feed. The market for “nutritious pet food” is expected to reach $17billion within four years.
It is said that dogs will eat anything in front of them, but cats need animal protein, the real stuff, not plant based. My wife had a dog in Nebraska for 12 years that lived off table scraps. While I was employed by Pfizer, we bought a company that sold a moist canned dog food. We regularly raised Skipper on a dry kibble type dog food.
Since the product was offered as a “freebie”, I tried it on Skipper, but after several days, his “exhaust” smelled so deadly we put him back on dry food.
Veterinarians have differing opinions on what to feed a pet. Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautious on recommending animal diets. As pet adoptions grew during the pandemic for companionship, the animals became more like people to their owners. Again, trendy owners who watched their waistline and overall health adopted that same attitude for the animals in their keep.
“The Week,” a news magazine, March 18,2022, had a pet question for their weekly
contest. It stated that in a recent surge, 39% of pet owners admitted to tasting their pet food with nearly one third saying they enjoyed it. The question;”If a company were to market a dog or cat food by portraying it as a tasty treat for humans too what would the brand be called? The top 3 winners: Bowl to Table, Collard Greens, Wolfhound Puck. Coincidentally, Mars, a well known manufacturer of sweet goods, are marketing a pet food through a subsidiary as “Human Grade”
