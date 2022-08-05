SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association will dedicate the newly restored Hope Chapel Bell on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
The bell has been permanently located at the municipal parking lot at the corner of Beach Road and Cable Avenue.
The ceremony will feature remarks by association President Bill Greilich and former President Ray Champagne, who led the restoration project.
Champagne led a group of town and private workers in placing the newly restored bell in its new location. Town Manager Neil Harrington, selectmen and association board members are expected attend. The public is invited to attend.
The bell, which was originally at a chapel in Epping, New Hampshire, was dedicated on July 7, 1889, and burned in a fire on Sept. 16, 1901.
It was rededicated on July 17, 1902, and again burned on Oct. 27, 1908. The third dedication of the bell took place July 4, 1909, at the chapel on Railroad Avenue and it burned in a fire on May 29, 1966.
