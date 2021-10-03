LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Follow the path that encourages you to do what brings you joy and makes you want to work harder. A creative outlet will prompt you to try something new and exciting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Inconsistency will drag you down and hold you back. Make up your mind, then follow through. Use your imagination, and you’ll discover new ways to overcome pending problems. You can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let sentimentality stand between you and what you want. Stay focused on what’s important to you. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you or stand in your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your money in a safe place, and don’t let anyone persuade you to make a hefty donation. Trust in yourself and what you know, not in what someone tries to convince you to believe.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Opportunities will unfold if you are realistic and moderate in how you approach learning, work and spending habits. Refuse to let the changes others make influence you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will skyrocket, and unexpected changes will take place. Before you let worry and anxiety take charge, look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Better days lie ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make positive changes to how you live, handle your finances and get along with loved ones. It’s essential to talk matters through and make fair decisions that everyone can agree with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what’s best for everyone, not just yourself. Keep things in perspective and be open to suggestions. Take care of unfinished business. You need to work to be part of the solution.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live and learn. Ask questions to find out where you stand and what you can do to get ahead. Learn new skills to add to your resume, and market yourself to fit what’s trending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop thinking about how you want things to be and start making changes that will get you closer to your objective. Refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Socialize and stay active.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss your plans with someone who can offer expert advice. Finding out what’s possible and what isn’t before you dive into something will help you succeed. Make sure you are prepared.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to how you present yourself to others, and you’ll receive a compliment that gives you the boost you need to forge ahead with confidence. A romantic encounter will change things.
