ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
A compassionate approach to life, love and how you treat others will offer peace of mind and help you resolve matters that have been standing in your way. You may not please everyone, but being true to yourself will always be the best way to go. Embrace the future with courage and an open mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Express your thoughts and feelings, and follow through with your plans. Offer what you can to those in need. Keep your life and what's going on around you in perspective. Don't overreact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep things simple and under control. Excess of any kind will lead to trouble. Curb bad habits and enforce a routine, diet and lifestyle that will keep you in shape and healthy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Express your thoughts and feelings, and do your best to take care of matters that can determine your professional fate. Take the initiative and outmaneuver any competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be cautious when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't share personal information or make promises that might put you in a tight spot. Make a change at home that will ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on what's important to you. A financial deal looks promising. Look for an investment that is solid and doesn't require you to go into debt. Moderation and intelligence will be key.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Update your image and take a unique approach to friendship and romance. Say what's on your mind and stick to the rules and regulations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put everything in its place and carry on until you reach your destination. Focus on your relationships with people who can help you get ahead. An unexpected opportunity will arise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be a good listener and show support for those who share your beliefs. Don't feel you need to change to fit in; be yourself, and you'll attract like-minded people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be objective, open and honest. Present your point with concision, and people will listen. Mix business with pleasure, and friendships will sprout that will encourage a bright future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Problems will develop if you are possessive or moody. Pay attention to your appearance and consider what you want to do before sharing with others. Be sure your plan is doable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think about the message you want to send. Consider how someone you care about will feel or react if you are abrupt or pushy. A kind word will help you gain support; a demand will cause friction.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will help you achieve your goal. Run your ideas by those who may be affected by the decisions you make. Deal with matters as they arise.
