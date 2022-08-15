MERRIMAC — Humans had not yet stepped on the moon, much less fired a rocket into space, when Skip's Snack Bar opened in the late 1940s.
But after 75 years of satiating Greater Newburyport's craving for a juicy burger and curly cue fries, Skip's will be closing its doors Aug. 28, according to owners Lori Mathews and Rob Stepanian.
"What started in 1947 has grown to welcome thousands of customers. We felt humbled to see people lined up every spring, on opening day to get their first burgers & Suzie Q’s of the season. We know many people have their own stories and memories made at Skip’s. We will all miss the tradition and nostalgia of our restaurant and its food. We have enjoyed the camaraderie of our crew and saw the emotion in their faces as we told them of our closing. The restaurant business is challenging but a rewarding experience and we appreciate the hard work of our Skip’s crew and our customers patronage," the owners said in a Facebook message.
Skip's started as a small roadside snack bar and over the years ownership has been passed down to new generations.
"It’s time for a change and as with any good run, it has to end eventually. The restaurant and hospitality industry has had a tough time in the past three years, many have struggled, several have closed. We feel that we have adapted and endured when others did not. So, we are not victims of a covid closure, but we have chosen at this time to move on to a new chapter in our lives," Matthews said in the same statement.
Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears called Skip's an iconic part of the town, saying when people hear someone is from Merrimac, the next sentence is something like, "Oh, that's where Skip's is."
Shears, who said he was shocked to hear the news, said he personally enjoyed grabbing a frappe, a burger and some curly fries once in awhile.
"It's sad to see them go," Shears said.
Brian Hough of Haverhill has been going to Skip's for about 25 of his roughly 30 years.
"it's been a part of my family, a part of my life for, God, as far as I can remember," Hough said.
Hough went on to describe Skip's as a "great little nostalgic spot" and that there were not many places like it still around.
"The community is going to miss it," Hough said.
Asked what he would typically order, Hough said without pause: a double cheeseburger with curly fries.
"Best french fries in the area," Hough said.
The business was closed for the day and the owners were not on site when a reporter stopped by Monday.
