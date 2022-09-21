NEWBURYPORT — Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael Jones and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock recently completed two major cycling events to raise money for charitable organizations.
In August, both completed the Pan-Mass Challenge from Wellesley to Provincetown and raised nearly $55,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Over Labor Day weekend, they completed the Tour de Force ride. The Tour de Force is a four-day, 300-mile ride first held in 2002 to honor the memory of, and raise money for, the fallen officers of Sept. 11, 2001.
In past years, the ride alternated between ground zero in New York City to Boston’s Fenway Park. This was Jones' and Rock’s fifth Tour de Force and it took them from Buffalo around Niagara Falls and into Canada through several towns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.