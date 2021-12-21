Yes, Virginia, The Christmas Story is True
Some not-so-wise bishop recently declared to his parish,
including children, that there is no Santa Claus! Maybe he never read the time-honored “Yes, Virginia” letter. I would be the first to admit that I can’t prove that God exists. I remember well what I learned from my friend’s father many years ago: “For those who don’t believe, no proof is possible; for those who do believe, no proof is necessary!” The common thread is “no proof.” I also love the Native American saying: “I don’t know if it happened... but I know it’s true.” The “Yes, Virginia” letter speaks of generous divine love that exist everywhere. It implies that Santa Claus is a symbol that points to and participates in that love, as did the real Saint Nicholas, Christian bishop known for giving to the needy.
What of angel visitations? Again, I cannot prove the existence of angels, nor whether they are winged or embodied, but I love that in Greek, the word means “messenger.” How often we hear the “voice of an angel” that comes to us from a friend “in the flesh,” or from an inner voice of intuition! And surely we hear “choirs of angels” this season, heavenly music. I can’t tell you exactly how the angel spoke to Mary, but Mary’s humble nature and joyous “Magnificat” song are evidence that she heard angelic voices, probably more than once!
What of the “Wise Men?” Admittedly, the story is a bit fuzzy. Who said there were three? Who said they were kings? What ethnicity? As with Jesus, light-skinned depictions of shepherds or wise men are misleading. And while the “kings” are a part of most manger scenes, most scholars agree they showed up when Jesus was 2-3 years old. Again, the historical facts may not be exactly right, but we know the story is “true” at another level: Some wise, royal astrologers, seeing strange convergences of
stars or planets, were seeking a special child born into a world of woe, and rejoiced when they found Jesus in Bethlehem. We will never know exactly what they saw and heard; I would guess they met a toddler whose face was had amazingly radiant, who spoke with wisdom beyond his years!
What of One coming as “Light” into the world, as “Word made flesh, to dwell among us?” Tonight, like every Christmas Eve, our church will make a circle and light candles. Then we read from John Chapter 1 that “In him was life, the light of the world,” that “shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Each person’s candle is symbolic of a central candle representing the light of Christ. Is it true that Christ is in our midst? ... As surely as hope, peace, love and joy are! Is it true that the Divine “became flesh and dwelt among us?” ... As surely as we enact Love for neighbors and strangers! Is it true that this Divine Light shines without being overcome? ... As surely as we take our part as beacons of light that spread love and justice wherever we can.
Scientifically, there may be “no proof” of an Eternal Spirit becoming flesh, dwelling among us, overcoming death, and still dwelling among us. But the reality of changed lives, of people speaking truth and enacting peace and love, shows the truth of “The Incarnation”... that the Light of the World, can dwell within us, to shine in darkness, without being overcome. Amen.
