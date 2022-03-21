and 10,000 students served
A weeklong virtual campaign will support violence prevention programs for areayouth
and asks men and boys to help end gender-based violence
NEWBURYPORT — Beginning on Monday, March 28, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will host a week-long multimedia White Ribbon event as part of a worldwide movement for human rights that engages men and boys to help end gender-based violence.
This is the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s 10th annual White Ribbon event. This year, between March 28and April 1, the Center will release new videos daily featuring staff, board members, students, and community members talking about the Massachusetts White Ribbon campaign and movement, as well as the services that Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides locally.There will also be social media contests to excite participants and support local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. Those who want to receive the new videos as soon as they are released can sign up with their email address at www.jeannegeiger.org/events;participants can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Proceeds from this year’s White Ribbon event support the Center’s Youth Empowerment Services (YES), which use research-basedand nationally recognized approaches to educate students in area schools. As Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center recognizes its 10th year holding an annual White Ribbon event to fund these critical services, the Center also celebrates serving 10,000 students, andwill include the hashtag #10years10000students as part of this campaign.
YES prevention programs teach elementary, middle and high school students how to lead conversations about healthyrelationships, recognize signs of an abusive relationship, and become empowered to make positive and healthy decisions. These youth programs also educate and engage students in conversations about consent, respect, and responsibility, opening the dialogueto talk openly about the issues of bullying, racism and how we can band together to erase the negative culture that normalizes abuse.
“For this year’s virtual event, we’re excited to release a number of new videos from staff and community members, as well a keynote message from Josué Argüelles of A Call to Men,” said Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. “Thosewho tune in can expect to learn about the importance of promoting healthy masculinity and healthy relationships in youth programs, and understand the gender-based pressures that exist for kids who identify as LGBTQ+.”
A Call to Men works to transform society by promoting healthy, respectful manhood and offering trainingsand educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups. The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center recently participated in A Call to Men’s staff-wide training institute for gender and racial justice. The training focused on promotinghealthy forms of manhood to prevent violence against all women and girls in our communities, with an intentional lens on gender, race and centering the margins of the margins.
Thank you to our sponsors (as of 3/20/2021): Presenting Sponsors: Bob’s Discount Furniture, Institution for Savings; Leadership Sponsors: The Davies Family, Pathfinder Financial Group; Advocacy Sponsors: Dick Bazirgan, Beveridge Family Foundation, New York Giants, Rochester Electronics, Michael and Michelle Walsh; Stepping Up Sponsors: Bennett & Company, Enterprise Bank, L.D. Russo, Inc., Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Linden Financial Group, Matter Communications, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Newburyport Bank, Re/Max on the River, Cheryl Richardson and Michael Gerrish,TeamLogic IT; Together We Can Sponsors: Accurety Real Estate, Amesbury Industrial Supply Co. Inc., Arthur S. Page Insurance Agency, Bentley’s Real Estate, Peter and Janet Crossley, Design Technique, Dietz & Lynch Capital, Fruh Realty, Gould Insurance,Gorman Homes, Horan Development, Doug McDonald, Paul Rogers & Sons Funeral Homes, and Windward Shaw. For a full list of sponsors, please visit www.jeannegeiger.org/events.
About White Ribbon
The White Ribbon Initiative first began over 30 years ago after the massacre of 14 women in Montreal, when a groupof Canadian men decided to take action and speak out against violence against women. Today, White Ribbon is the world’s largest movement of men working to end violence against women and girls, promote gender equity, healthy relationships, and a new visionof masculinity. The Massachusetts White Ribbon Campaign is led by Jane Doe Inc. (JDI), the state’s coalition against sexual assault and domestic violence. JDI has significantly deepened and expanded its focus of the White Ribbon Campaign, developing the #ReimagineManhoodframe for discussing gender-based violence and the role of men and boys in the context of broader discussions around gender equity, racial justice, and healthy masculinity.
About the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
Since 1982, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center has been helping individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. What firstbegan as the compassionate mission of several volunteer parishioners of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization serving adult and child survivors of domestic violence from Newburyport to theMerrimack Valley; and providing tools and strategies to reduce domestic violence homicides across the country. The mission of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is to empower individuals and engage communities to end domestic violence. For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.orgor call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
