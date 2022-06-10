First Name Bill

Type your letter As Americans reel and weep over another gun massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers in a Texas school, 2 weeks after 10 were massacred in Buffalo, we ask again, when will congress do what is right for America, and put an end to this insanity. 84% of Americans want gun control, and all we get is crickets from the NRA bought and paid for Republican cult of complicit murderers. Texas governor Greg Abbott had the gall to blame “mental illness” as the cause, even though his state doesn’t require background checks, and after he slashed mental health funding last month. Then he used the latest right wing talking point about “gun deaths in Chicago”, as if those deaths weren’t by guns, or the absurd proliferation of guns in America. Even more sickening, the Republicans talk about arming teachers, instead of tackling the real problem of 400 million guns on American streets, and after 20 or so “good guys with guns”, cops, were afraid to storm the school and stop the massacre.

As to the 2nd Amendment, SCOTUS got it totally wrong, as one man does not make a militia. The only way this will stop, is if 84% of Americans vote these complicit murderers out of congress, period.

