ROWLEY — The Knitting and Crocheting Group at Rowley Public Library meets Dec. 7 and Dec. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day at the library.
People can drop in for the entire two hours or whenever they can. All experience levels are welcome – everyone helps each other.
The group will continue to meet twice a month. Check the library’s calendar for future dates. To be placed on the mailing list for group updates and reminders, email info@rowleylibrary.org.
The library is at 141 Main St. For more information, check the calendar at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
