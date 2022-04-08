ROWLEY — Learn how to knit or crochet, or continue doing so at the Rowley Public Library. The group next meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 28 in the library's large meeting room. Drop in for the entire time or whenever you can. All levels are welcome, beginner to expert, and people attendees will help each other. Watch the library's calendar for May’s meeting dates. The library is located at 141 Main St. For more information, go to www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.