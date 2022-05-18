To the editor:
Twenty-five miles per hour, who cares!
Look back to the traffic rules book. All of Newburyport falls into the 25 miles per hour ruling.
Who cares? Close to seven out of 10 drivers do not care! They speed on small streets. The larger and longer the street, the more they exceed 25 mph.
Who cares? Parents with children. Does it take a child injured to make drivers notice?
Older folks who can’t walk quickly across the street, they could fall. Anyone who has a family pet. Want to lose them to a speeding car?
Who cares? The smaller group of drivers who do follow the speed limit and wonder why everyone else doesn’t do the same.
Test it yourself. Drive on High Street at 25 mph and look into your rearview mirror to see the car three feet out your bumper.
The city needs police with radar to catch and ticket speeders. This will bring the city more money than parking tickets, which are sending visitors to other cities.
ANDREA ALUKONIS
Newburyport
