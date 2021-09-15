To the editor:
Far-right extremists are planning a rally in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18 titled “In Support of Insurrectionists.”
It seems only natural that they follow their brothers-in-arms, the KKK who last marched with 50,000 in Washington on Sept. 13, 1926. These far-right extremists and KKK have hatred in common for Blacks, Jews, Asians and anyone who disagrees with them. They resent the social and political rights of other groups and would destroy our nation if given half a chance.
As a free country, we do allow everyone the right to free speech but that should not infringe upon others’ rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Being a free nation comes with a price. Every citizen has a responsibility to respect everyone’s opinion without violence or infringement of another citizens rights.
The ultimate right of every American citizen is to live freely without fear of violence just because you may look different or practice a different religion.
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
