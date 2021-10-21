To the editor:
As a parent of two school-aged children who commits significant volunteer time to educational funding needs in our city, I am writing to enthusiastically endorse sitting Vice Chair Brian Callahan for reelection to the Newburyport School Committee.
In a crowd of good and well-intentioned candidates, Brian stands far above the rest.
In Brian’s four years on the School Committee, he has accomplished so much. Notably, Brian was able to push the Start School Later initiative over the finish line to enact real change, after years of discussion and lack of action.
Only in this more normal return to school this year are our high school students benefiting from the change in start times, and it has been so impactful already.
The COVID pandemic was hugely disruptive for education. Newburyport was able to keep our students in the classroom for all of the last school year, part time and then full time from the spring.
We were one of few area districts to do so and Brian’s leadership was instrumental in these efforts. As vice chair, Brian has worked tirelessly with the medical advisory committee and administration to make the right decisions to keep our students and teachers both healthy and in school.
This work continues in the current academic year and someone with Brian’s knowledge and perspective is important as we continue to monitor COVID. The education of our children and the continued health and safety of our students and teachers are both critically important as we move forward.
When Brian ran four years ago, he was committed to more transparency and open communication from the School Committee to the community. He has fulfilled this promise in an incredibly challenging time; he listens to all stakeholders, is incredibly responsive and is an active parent advocate.
Brian is an independent thinker: a valuable perspective as the School Committee works with the superintendent on the annual school budget as well as the completion of the five-year strategic plan.
We need Brian at the helm to ensure that this process is an open one, and to support development of a budget which will bring initiatives to fruition.
Brian is hardworking, dedicated, passionate and transparent – and I encourage all voters to re-elect Brian Callahan to the School Committee.
We are lucky to have him running again.
Andrea Weetman
Newburyport
