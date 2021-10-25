To the editor:
Steven Cole has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to the students of Newburyport.
He has served on the School Committee for five terms and is seeking a sixth. I had the pleasure of working with Steven for eight of those years. He is an advocate for students and parents, teachers and support staff, and is a champion for our school system.
Steve has been the vice chair of the committee, has been involved in superintendent search committees, chaired the finance subcommittee, and serves as Newburyport’s representative to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. He has carried out these responsibilities with integrity and a deep sense of caring for our school community.
He is a team player who collaborates with other School Committee members whether it be as a well-prepared participant or in a leadership position. He communicates openly and honestly with the public, and realizes the importance of keeping the community informed.
Steve is a lifelong resident of Newburyport and proudly graduated from our public schools as did his four children. As our schools look to the future, Steven Cole will continue to serve us well and deserves your vote.
Cheryl Sweeney
Newburyport
The writer is a former vice chair of the Newburyport School Committee
