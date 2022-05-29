Fieldset 1
To the editor:
In a letter published May 26 ["Newbury residents need a say in town's governance"] Robert Ross took issue with the Newbury Select Board in which he described what they are doing as “Russian”. He followed up by implying it was intended as a joke. I appreciate humor. I appreciate clever political satire. Mr. Ross’s comment wasn’t funny, it wasn’t satirical, and it certainly wasn’t clever. Russia is in the news right now because of their actions in Ukraine. There’s nothing funny whatsoever about genocide, kidnapping, rape, and torture, systematic brutality not seen in Europe since World War II. Mr. Ross may disagree with our Select Board, but to compare the actions of local officials, our neighbors in a small town, simply doing their jobs, to these acts of brutality, is insulting and ignorant.
