To the editor:
It is with great confusion and frustration that I write this letter in recognition of the outstanding work of Lise Reid, the city’s parks director for over 16 years.
Her position was abruptly eliminated last week by Mayor Sean Reardon, apparently “to better deliver services to the community.” And now at the busiest time of the year.
Mayor Reardon’s blog press release of July 8 neglected to mention the parks director position was eliminated.
This unfortunate decision made in violation of the required city charter process was apparently based on a $7,500 consultant report that appears superficial, lacking any evidence or analysis of “increasing efficiency” or “improving services to the public.”
Mayor Reardon backtracked when he was informed of the process violation and reported Ms. Reid is still employed – however, she is not still employed.
Former Director Lise Reid served our community for 16 years where she supervised and coordinated the care of 26 parks, 10 playgrounds, Clipper City Rail Trail, athletic fields and basketball and tennis courts.
Her responsibilities included capital projects (NHS turf field, soccer fields, Eaton Baseball Field, Bradley Fuller Track, Inn Street), care and maintenance of all parks, playground equipment safety checks (certification required), supervision of staff and seasonal employees, fundraising, grant writing and more.
The poorly conceived plan is to move parks under the Department of Public Services, who do not have sufficient staff to manage all their current work never mind taking on the aforementioned responsibilities and projects.
Mayor Reardon reported this plan is “a cost-saving measure” yet there is no evidence of this and the residents will see the impact on our parks and services.
I encourage everyone to review this year’s approved Parks Department budget submitted by Director Lise Reid. You will learn that it’s more than mowing lawns and weeding gardens. (cityofnewburyport.com/budget)
Mayor Reardon reported that, “This is a process that does not happen overnight as we look forward to presenting our plan to the City Council in the coming weeks and months.” Shortly after the consultant report was received in late June, Parks Director Reid was no longer an employee. What process?
Lise Reid’s dedication, hard work, perseverance and effectiveness has dramatically changed the face of Newburyport’s athletic fields, parks and programming – a significant chapter in Newburyport history that benefits all residents.
Thousands of people are enjoying the results of her efforts. Thank you, Lise. You will be missed.
GHLEE E. WOODWORTH
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.