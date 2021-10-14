To the editor:
I had the pleasure of working from February through June with a host of talented, dedicated area professionals to create and scale up the regional vaccine clinic.
Among the many people who impressed me was Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove.
I am grateful for Mayor Gove and her staff’s leadership in getting the Lower Merrimack Valley Collaborative off the ground last winter and sustaining it through the spring to get over 27,500 vaccines distributed in our communities.
Kassandra was instrumental in pulling the nine towns together and advocating at the state level to ensure we got vaccines to our community.
Her professionalism and leadership is top-notch. Amesbury is fortunate to have Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Erin Rich
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.