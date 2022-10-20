To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club and Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport, we would like to thank the many businesses and community support for making our 2022 Health Fair successful.
Thank you to the following vendors who share a common interest with us in serving our community: Greater Lawrence Community Action, First Parish of Newbury Food Pantry, the Pelican Fund, Anna Jaques Hospital, Watts Eye Association, North Shore Spine and Sport, Elements Massage, Lions Club Eye mobile and their equipment, Adult Foster Care of North Shore, Country Health and Rehab, Care Dimensions, Newburyport Elks Lodge, Stop and Shop Pharmacy, General Linen, and Newburyport YWCA. We are especially grateful to our elite sponsor, Home Well Care Services.
We received many positive comments from our vendors and community members about what a meaningful experience the fair was for those who attended. Our success was in no small part due the experts manning the vendor tables that could answer questions, disseminate information, and administer informative screenings. Both the vendors and community members who attended took full advantage of the Stop & Shop pharmacist who administered flu shots.
We also really appreciate the ongoing support of local radio and newspapers, such as Local Pulse Radio, WXBJ 94.1, The Newburyport Daily News, and the Valley Patriot.
Lastly, it should be noted that the proceeds from these combined efforts will go to First Parish of Newbury Food Pantry.
BOB LAFRANCE
Newburyport Lions Club president
STUART DEANE
Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport president
