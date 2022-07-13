To the editor:
We want to thank Scott Fallovollita for his letter appearing in Monday’s paper.
Our political views are quite different, but we appreciate his sincerity and the reasonable and respectful tone with which he put forth his ideas. And we applaud his patriotism.
We understand his concerns that arise from the experiences he refers to in Cuba and Venezuela. We cannot, however, agree that those concerns justify support for recent Republican strategies and Supreme Court decisions in this country.
Protecting children and other innocent people from gun violence, defending women’s reproductive rights, and protecting our precious planet from pollution are not, in our view, “Marxist.”
We see them as core values of democracy and consistent with our nation’s highest ideals: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone.
How can children and their parents pursue happiness if the children can’t be sent to school without fear? What liberty does a woman have if she isn’t allowed to make fundamental decisions about her own body? How can we sustain healthy life in our country and our world if our air and water are fouled?
In short, we believe the efforts to support gun control, women’s reproductive rights and environmental regulations are, rather than dangerous and unAmerican, highly patriotic and essential to an American way of life.
Sincerely,
SHARON AND GENE WINTNER
Newburyport
