To the editor:
Salisbury is a wonderful town, and part of its charm is how passionate people who live here are about their love for our cool little beach town. I am what Salisburyite’s call an import; Michael Colburn who has had family here dating back to the founding of Salisbury was one of the first locals who brought me in, and made me one of the people. Michael did not make it easy he encouraged me to get involved with local charities, and town boards spending every free time possible trying to make Salisbury a better place by cleaning parks, building a patio at the police station, or even providing meals for needy residents in town. Michael never misses the call, the devastating fire that occurred on Jan. 17 at Salisbury Beach was a great example of his leadership. Not one elected official made themselves available to the folks displaced by the fire until well into the next day. Michael Colburn was there very early however working alongside our Emergency Management Agency, and Senior Center staff to insure the victims needs were immediately met. That day I witnessed the true leadership of Salisbury. Please consider a vote for a true leader Michael Colburn on May 10.
C.J. FITZWATER
Salisbury
