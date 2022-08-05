To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport would like to thank all contributors to the post-pandemic renewal of Kids Day in the Park at Atkinson Common during Yankee Homecoming.
First of all, thanks to Dugan Supply for storing and shuffling around club supplies as needed for this event as well as our Field of Honor in September.
Additional chairs and tables were supplied by Community Action.
We are grateful to the Department of Public Services for help at the common, including the use of a barbecue grill, a power hook-up for amplifiers and a street sweeper for children’s examination. Thanks also to Pete’s for a discounted portable toilet.
The Newburyport Fire Department, Cataldo Ambulance and Newburyport-West Newbury Animal Control also offered an “open house” of vehicles. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit captivated a large audience with two separate exhibitions.
Musicians Steve Swochak and Siobhan Hale engaged a young audience with a sing-along, while a Theater in the Open stilt walker with entourage caught the attention of attendees. The ever-popular face painting table was coordinated by Newburyport High School art teacher Mary Rakoski, assisted by art students from the high school. Arts and crafts, stories and various games were offered by the local YWCA and the Newburyport Public Library.
While the club itself served hot dogs and hamburgers and watermelon, Polar Seltzer drove from Worcester to hand out cold drinks.
Yankee Homecoming chair Paul Bushey is to be thanked for making the difficult calls on the bicycle and carriage parade contests. Mayor Sean Reardon put in an appearance to give the event an “official stamp.”
Finally, we were most pleased with the front-page coverage in the Daily News, with story by Jim Sullivan and photographs by Bryan Eaton.
Thanks to all for a successful day.
Stuart Deane
President
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
