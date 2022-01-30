To the editor:
Mandates and the scapegoating or firing of unvaccinated individuals will go down as a dark episode in history. From the start, it was known that COVID-19 was like the flu inthat it would mutate too quickly to conveniently eliminate. We should be using COVID as an opportunity to improve society via reforms such as Medicare-for-All.Instead, we are making things far worse for our overall health and social fabric. You’re delusional if you think authorities will stop with vaccine mandates/passports andnot push us further into authoritarian rule if enough people don’t take a stand against mandates and lockdowns.Tackling COVID and the endless list of variants/pandemics to come needs to be fought at the level of our healthcare system and baseline health of individuals asopposed to surface level restrictions, which our political class is happy to hyper-focus on to further divide the population. Gee, perhaps years of profit-driven cutting ofICU beds has something to do with hospital shortages? Perhaps treating front-line healthcare workers like cogs in the corporate machine has something to do with staffburnout? Perhaps a culture that worships consumerism—leading to an unhealthy-to-begin-with population spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically—has something to do with COVID-19 hitting America especially hard?Our COVID-19 response is a betrayal of the young by adults, driven by fear and insecurity. Youth suicide/depression was already skyrocketing before the pandemic.
