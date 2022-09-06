To the editor:
Google "top parks" in Newburyport and you'll get an eyeful of beautiful and varied open space like the Parker River, Plum Island, Inn Street Playground, Maudslay State Park, Clipper City Rail Trail, Bartlet Mall, Waterfront Park, Joppa Park, and the list goes on. Not a weekend goes by without one of our parks hosting a sporting event or a wedding, a musical festival or an art celebration, a birthday party or a volunteer clean-up. We are spoiled here and our out-of-town family and friends know it too.
In the last decade we have seen beautification and safety improvement throughout our city-owned parks. A focused and experienced Parks Department deserves much of the credit for this. Beyond taxpayer dollars, this department has consistently brought additional funding sources to the projects. Partners such as the Conservation Preservation Committee, the Morrill Charitable Foundation, the Institute For Savings, as well as dozens of additional private sources have generously contributed to our parks.
In 2014, we became entrenched in the project concerning the track at Fuller Field. During this time that were no middle and high school "home" track meets due to the eroded condition of the track. Four our eldest son, this meant never having the cache to race in front of a home crowd during his four years at Newburyport High School. The track was in a condition that did not live up to the standards of Newburyport.
A group of concerned high school parents organized "Friends of Newburyport Track." We, as founding members, were given the attention and guidance of Lise Reid at the Parks Department. We learned quickly of the budget constraints and it became clear to us what was needed to make our project a reality. We gathered support from all corners of Newburyport, creating awareness and most importantly, organized into a 501(c) entity. Lise and the Parks Department partnered with FONT at each step of the project.
From design to final construction we worked together with Lise constantly asking for input, offering solutions and suggesting fundraising opportunities. The Parks Department was a conduit helping our voices ring loud. After six-plus years of significant fundraisers, CPC presentations and city council meetings, we were able to fund the great facility we have today. The funding came and will continue to come from multiple sources reducing taxpayers' burden.
Was it perfect? No. Were there compromises? Yes. Project delays? You betcha. Public projects are complex and can be messy. Without a professional director and the backing of a fully resourced Parks Department, we wouldn't have the first-class track and field facility that meets the needs of the community.
FONT and the Carleo family would like to thank the city, and especially Lise Reid and the Newburyport Parks Department, for their help in enhancing the running community and overall parks of Newburyport.
Tom and Veronica Carleo
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.