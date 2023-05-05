To the editor:
I am writing to say a belated thanks and happy retirement to Tom Collins of Market Square Optical.
I went in a week ago for my annual lens update and was crushed to hear that he had retired in November. I knew it was inevitable and had seen a transition taking place, but I will miss his expertise in aways pointing me in the direction of the perfect new frames, but more importantly, for a kindness and generosity he did for us several years ago during a very difficult time.
When our older son was 17, he had sudden onset double vision that we learned was from a previously undiagnosed brain issue. We received this call from the neuro-ophthalmologist on a Saturday morning, and she arranged for us to come in early that week and asked me to bring in a pair of eyeglass frames without a lens so that she could temporarily outfit our son with something to help.
When I called Tom, he was closing shortly for the weekend but told me to come right in. When I arrived, he grabbed a pair of Ray-Ban glasses that he knew a 17-year-old boy would like, popped the lenses out, and just told me to take them until it was time to order a permanent pair for our son. Needless to say, I was moved to tears.
Thankfully, our son is in good health and manages his vision, but I will never forget Tom’s kindness and generosity during such a stressful time. He was the epitome of a community shopkeeper, and I will miss him.
JULIE OGDEN
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.