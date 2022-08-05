To the editor:
Mayor Sean Reardon has made mistakes around his firing of Parks Director Lise Reid. Now, the best thing for the city is for him to admit he made mistakes and move forward with a transparent process that respects the city charter.
As a city councilor, sworn to uphold the laws of the city, I’m compelled to accurately explain the situation. Bottom line, the way the mayor has handled this situation raises questions about how and why he really wants Reid fired.
Reid’s severance package explicitly states she was being fired due to a reorganization. As the charter (law) states, “The organization of the city … may be accomplished only through an administrative order filed with the city council by the mayor” and had not been followed, reorganization is not a legal reason to sever her employment.
When the mayor also announced the director’s firing he referred to the Community Paradigm Associates report, and said, “There was one significant recommendation that I will be implementing right away. I am moving the Parks Department under Department of Public Services. I feel this puts the city in a better position to service the 26 parks we have here in the Newburyport. Unfortunately this means we will be eliminating the parks director position.”
Along with firing her, he adds praise, “[she has] been a valued employee of the city for many years and I want to thank her for her significant role in the many completed parks projects across the city. She started as the admin for the Parks Commission and was integral in the formation of a Parks Department.”
Hired as a parks coordinator to take care of repairs and signage, she also worked with the commission. Importantly, Reid has never been disciplined or “talked to” about her performance, and there nothing negative in her record. Again, why is Reid being fired?
Appearing on “Local Pulse” (local internet radio show broadcast from The Daily News office), the mayor also shows misunderstanding of the charter when he states use of other language to fire Reid. That language provides “setting forth in precise detail the specific reasons for the removal or suspension” (cannot be “reorganization”) and a certified letter to Reid – neither of which were done.
Additionally, the mayor stated Reid is still an employee, and then relabeled his effort with the statement: “Lise has been informed that her position will be eliminated and that she will be laid off as a preliminary step to a reorganization plan that I will be submitting to the City Council.”
Reorganization has not started and will take months if the council approves it. Reid states she is adhering to the only official notification she has received, the severance that states July 15 as her last day.
The Paradigm report the mayor cites includes no data or evidence supporting the moving of parks under DPS. It offers only vague assumptions. Under the charter, the benefits of reorganization must be explained.
The question continues – Is it efficient to abruptly disassemble a department that was essentially built from scratch by Reid, who over 16 years has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and has well-established relationships? Of special concern are her relationships with the Morrill Foundation and Newburyport Parks Conservancy.
After being in office only seven months, does the mayor have enough experience to fully understand how Newburyport works and is he prepared to do a full and proper analysis of supposed savings and efficiencies?
All of this begs the bottom-line question: What could the mayor’s real reason for firing Reid be? This question is especially paramount when one considers the mayor’s campaign promise to hire more women and now wishes to fire one and give the job to a man.
It is disappointing to see the mayor respond to the controversy with back pedaling and statements du jour. All of this could be corrected with a simple mea culpa and a reset so the proper process can be followed.
BRUCE VOGEL
Councilor at large
Newburyport
