To the editor:
Kari MacRae certainly did an excellent job of demonstrating why an event like the “Over the Rainbow” dance must go on. The fact that a political candidate from the Cape would go out of her way to squash an LGBTQ+ friendly dance in Newburyport demonstrates how antipathy and intolerance know no boundaries. MacRae’s brazen carpetbagging to burnish her conservative credentials only accentuates the vital importance of events that support the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Events like the “Over the Rainbow” dance offer a venue for our kids to celebrate and be proud of who they are. May NYS continue to offer events where every one of our kids feels the respect, love, support, and self-worth they deserve. And may MacRae spend Pride Week in Provincetown.
TED BORETTI
Newburyport
