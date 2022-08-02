To the editor:
On Saturday, June 18, the town of Newbury celebrated its first Newbury Town Day. There are many people who participated in creating this event and I would like to start by thanking two people who have been the heart and soul: Robin Lawson and Heidi Fram. These two women, with the help of Tracey Smith, Lynn Kettleson, Ryan Kelly, Budd Kelly, Joe Martis and Mike Volpone were key in bringing this event to life.
A huge part of the day was attributed to Stacey Fix and her theater troupe Acts of Kindness. This group of young kids partnered with the Friends of the Council on Aging to perform and deliver care packages to seniors throughout the pandemic. Newbury is proud of these future leaders who exemplify the importance of the arts to our community.
Historic New England and many residents stepped and volunteered their time to make this day a success. I thank you all.
And finally, I would like to thank the residents of Newbury for attending this event. Newbury is blessed to have wonderful residents who step up and volunteer their time for the benefit of our community.
Newbury Town Day is still seeking recipes to fill the community cookbook entitled "The Community Cooks". Recipes will be accepted through Aug. 31 and the book should be ready to purchase in time for Thanksgiving. Here's the link: www.newburytownday.com/cookbook
See you around town and see you at next year's event.
Alicia Greco
Select Board Chairperson
Town of Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.