To the editor:
I attended the School Committee forum June 6 regarding Newburyport Public Schools’ 2022 curriculum presented and adopted by the Newburyport school leaders for students in K-12.
After SEL/DEI was explained by the superintendent and each school principal presented their goals, the school leaders accepted a limited number of questions.
The school leaders were overwhelmed with many Newburyport parents’ concerns about the current direction of social emotional learning (SEL), critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in Newburyport.
The school leaders’ curriculum provides equal outcome for all students as well as what and how to think. Most of the parents present were appalled by the presentation.
I had one of many questions that was left unasked: “With two years of COVID policies and an appearance of increased activism throughout the region, there’s a perception we have an increased number of students with mental health concerns. We are investing our taxpayer funds toward SEL/CRT/DEI curriculum, which includes expensive SEL/DEI consultants (over $157,000 in 2021). Wouldn’t it would be better to invest taxpayer school funds in mental health services, in part, vetted by parents? These mental health services can work with targeted, disenfranchised groups, individuals and families when appropriate.”
I want to emphasize the majority of Newburyport students are nicely and capably supported by their families and families take pride in shaping their children’s values and morals. They also need to learn critical thinking.
Newburyport students do not need to be groomed into this SEL/DEI ideology. Most Newburyport parents support hard work and effort to bring out the best in their children and hard work will make them more resilient. SEL/DEI is taking up classroom time in all classes, including STEM classes, leaving less time for advanced learning.
Why don’t we fund increased specialized mental health services to help those with specialized mental health needs and strategize how to help the learning-challenged minority with teaching supports.
There seems to be a coordinated effort by our learning institutions to take over the minds of our kids instead of promoting American exceptionalism. Parents need to get involved with what is going on in the schools.
There is power in numbers and we need more parents to speak out or join a group that challenges our taxpayer-paid educators to work for us rather than us following their ideology.
JIM BARIBEAULT
Newburyport
