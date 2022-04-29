To the editor:
Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury citizens will be heading to the polls on May 10 to select candidates for a variety of positions. Voters for the school committee will need to vote for three candidates, one from each town.
For the last two years, there has been a considerable amount of vitriol directed at the school committee over mask mandates, hybrid learning and other pandemic-related issues. The challengers for the open school committee seats have claimed to be "the voices of the parents."
What they don't say is that they want to be the voices for a certain group of parents. These parents chafed at what the school committee determined was appropriate with the facts that were available at the time. And let's be clear: no sane person, no matter the side they were on, wanted kids out of school. The decisions made were very, very difficult to make.
I served on the Triton School Committee so I am familiar with what is involved in the decision-making processes. It means making decisions with facts. The needs of all stakeholders need to be considered.
The incumbents, Paul Lees of Rowley, and Erin Berger of Salisbury, have both served capably. They understand the complicated budgeting process and have done the research it takes to make good policy decisions on many issues. Paul, a lawyer, has proven to be an excellent contract negotiator for the district. Both have or have had children in the Triton schools and have volunteered or coached for years.
We need people who are aware of the complexities of school funding, and knowledgeable of federal and state mandates. We need school committee members who respect science, history, and educational values which serve the greater good. We need people who actually know the Triton School District.
The challengers cumulatively have a sparse history of contributions to the school system. One stated at the Rowley debate that she supports Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. At the same debate, a voter in the audience asked the candidates present if they were members of a local Facebook group whose members regularly ridicule school personnel, people who wear masks, and features disturbing commentary. The challengers admitted they were active members.
People concerned about their wallets and taxes should pay close attention to the school committee races. For each of the towns, 50% of the towns' budget is directed to maintaining the schools. In the coming months, the Triton School Committee will be considering millions of dollars for much needed renovations to the high school and middle school.
There is too much at stake to entrust inexperienced people to positions as demanding and complex as the ones on the school committee. Let's insure competence, experience and fair-mindedness by voting for the incumbents Erin Berger and Paul Lees.
This is no time for a batch of one issue, ideologically driven school committee members and no time for amateurs.
MONIQUE GREILICH
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.