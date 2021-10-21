To the editor:
I graduated with Sean Reardon, he was a leader then and he is a leader now.
He has the rare ability to disagree civilly with someone and take different perspectives into account while staying true to his convictions.
We both went out of state to get our degrees and we both came back to our hometown and now I am honored to be a volunteer on his campaign for mayor.
Watching Sean engage volunteers and potential voters up-close and personal has only strengthened my conviction he will make an excellent mayor.
I am so impressed with how he bridges the gap between differing opinions and political divides to bring people together, both on his team and when he engages with voters.
I am so impressed with how he really listens to people and their concerns and how he simply answers a question when he is asked it, without first knowing where the other person stands. He’s the same Sean I’ve always known. Honest, forthright and transparent.
I’ve never been a part of something so positive and inclusive. That’s a rare feat in politics and not easy, it takes a strong leader to accomplish that and that is exactly what we need in a mayor, especially now when the country is so fractured.
We need a mayor who is truly inclusive of all opinions and socioeconomic backgrounds. As mayor, Sean will treat everyone equally whether they voted for him or not.
Please join me in voting for Sean Reardon for mayor on Tuesday, Nov 2.
Jackie Geraci
Newburyport
