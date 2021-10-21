To the editor:
I wanted to send in a letter in support of Sean Reardon for mayor mostly because I truly believe he is focused on changing the landscape of education and possibility for the children of Newburyport.
With three children in Newburyport’s public school system, my biggest concern is that someone is focused on elevating the opportunities for our kids when it comes to schools, and that our mayor understands how to do that because of experience.
Education is a vital component of any vibrant city, and it is time for Newburyport to move its impact surrounding education into another realm.
Sean has the best vision and experience when it comes to our educational system. Our schools represent the largest department in the city and approximately 60 cents of every dollar the city spends.
It’s so important that we have an elected School Committee dedicated to the oversight of it. Sean Reardon has served for five years on the School Committee. That’s five huge line-item level budgets, hiring a superintendent, implementing late-start times, guiding the district through COVID-19, hundreds of meetings, thousands of experiences working with constituents, and many difficult decisions.
He has also had a career dedicated to working with districts across the country and the state. It will only be because of that learned experience that he can actually make a difference from the moment he takes office.
I have the confidence that Sean will be the candidate to deliver excellence in our schools – and at this point we desperately need this. Sean has already laid out a vision of full-day kindergarten for all students without tuition, improved science labs at our high school, and increased access to advanced courses and curriculum to enhance the rigor in the district.
He will deliver the resources needed to move the vision forward. The opposition has had opportunities to support education, and in a vote where there would have been better transparency when it comes to school funding – not once but twice, he voted against it.
The second time was in support of Mayor Holaday’s veto – leaving the proposal just one single vote short of passing. He could have made the difference but chose not to.
We simply cannot allow for this type of leadership to win this November, and it is time that we all invested in the next generation of this city.
For parents everywhere, the choice is clear – Sean Reardon. I hope to see everyone out voting on Nov. 2.
Olivia Boger
Newburyport
