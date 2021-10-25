To the editor:
I have attended and taken personal notes on more City Council meetings than I can count.
I have the greatest respect for all the time, energy and effort the administration and councilors put in to try and keep Newburyport a great place to live. That said, I am concerned about the direction we are heading — Waterfront West, protecting our water supply, poor infrastructure zoning, etc.
We need a change – a fresh start with someone who has no affiliations with the past administration. Someone who has the qualifications, energy and ability to look at the city with fresh eyes. Sean Reardon is that person.
Just before the pandemic, a charter review was being conducted. They discussed changing from a mayoral form of government to a manager.
They felt a manager would be better qualified to run the city. Sean will finish his master’s in public administration this year.
He would be the first mayor to hold a degree focused on government operations and administration. In his present job, he has had experience with hiring employees, working with teams and procurement. He is more than qualified for the job.
Sean currently serves on the School Committee and has firsthand experience on how the schools operate along with a good working relationship with the superintendent and School Committee.
In my view, there has been a lack of communication between the schools and City Council. The funding of our schools is complex and makes up for 61% of our budget.
I look forward to having a mayor who has prior experience with school funding and the ability to better inform and connect the School Committee, council and residents. We all want good schools, we need a mayor who will work to appropriately fund the schools and our city departments so they have the tools they need to do their jobs.
I have attended Sean’s meet-and-greets and spoken with him personally and was impressed with how positive and inclusive he is.
He listens, asks questions and actually included what he learned from residents in his plans for the city. His passion for the city, positive energy, and willingness to work with residents and the City Council is what the we need to move forward.
Please join me in voting for Sean Reardon on Nov 2.
Jane Snow
Newburyport
