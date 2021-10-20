To the editor:
I read with interest the Oct. 14 Daily News story regarding the city’s proposed settlement of the Institution for Savings Land Court appeal (“City seeks to settle lawsuit”).
After reading the settlement agreement, I think the headline would be more appropriately titled: “Bank wins lawsuit.”
This settlement is so one-sided that this is the only conclusion that I can draw. The only requirements for the bank appear to be some small aesthetic changes.
There is no appreciable reduction in size or massing – the crux of the public opposition and much of the negative responses at the Planning Board and in the Historical Commission’s reports.
So the bank is teed up to get its permit now and what does the city get? Well, the bank will dismiss its appeal upon receipt of its permit.
The settlement simply flips the Planning Board’s original denial to a “yes.” As a former abutter who spent 14 months opposing this project, watching this happen behind closed doors has tested my faith in municipal government.
That said, I am assuming this agreement was negotiated in good faith based on my personal knowledge of those who signed it. I can only assume that the driving factor here was the bank’s challenge to the validity of the DOD and the potentially disastrous consequences to the protection of the downtown historic district if the bank’s appeal was successful.
While the relative strength of one’s legal claim is always a consideration in settling a case, there are other considerations as well.
In settling on such one-sided terms, the city has provided a blueprint to others to skirt the DOD: Threaten to file an appeal invalidating the DOD and you can get what you want.
It would be far better to litigate this matter and be provided a legal determination on the validity of the DOD – even if it is negative. First, that can be appealed as well. And second, it will show other applicants that the city defends its ordinances and does not automatically cave to threats.
Finally, if the city believes the DOD may be flawed, there is time to amend it while the litigation proceeds.
The bank’s permit should be denied during this remand, and the litigation should proceed to its conclusion.
Mark Griffin
Newburyport
