To the editor:
On Tuesday, I urge my friends and neighbors to vote for Dawne Shand for state representative. Dawne has a proven track record of coalition building and getting things done. She's demonstrated that she is an effective leader, ready and willing to listen and learn from her future constituents and then take action on their behalf. Dawne understands the needs of our families and communities. From fighting for more affordable housing to providing the best education for our kids, cleaning up the Merrimack River and being a champion for women, Dawne Shand is the perfect choice to represent First Essex and for every single person who calls it home.
NICOLE CARAVELLA
Newburyport
