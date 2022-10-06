To the editor:
The mayor has made a financial issue over the firing of the parks director and the dismantlement of the Parks Department. He claims that this will save the City of Newburyport $100,000.
Of the $78.6 million that the City Council approved for this year’s budget, that amounts to a 0.12% savings.
Another way to look at it is that it would save every person in Newburyport $5.50 or the cost of two medium cups of coffee per year.
This seems like a small amount of money to provide maintenance for and beautification of 26 parks and playgrounds.
CLARE KELLER
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.